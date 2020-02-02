Your Two Cents for Feb. 2

Before our Legislature passes a bill to permanently stay on Daylight Saving Time, they might want to review federal law. The Uniform Time Act allows states to opt out of observing DST, but it does not have a provision for states to exempt themselves from standard time.

Lisa Modrick gives her all to whatever she is involved in, particularly for the betterment of Rapid City. Past and present association with the airport gives her a unique insight into the situation, which she will handle with her usual honesty and straightforwardness.

Happy trails to you, Mr. Carroll. Thanks for eight years of informative, insightful and at times humorous information. I looked forward to reading your thoughts.

How sad is it that city employees, as well as committee and council members, have reached such an uneducated opinion in regards to mining. There are actually people in Rapid City who have degrees in mining engineering who can answer your questions and help you make an educated opinion.

