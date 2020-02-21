Your Two Cents for Feb. 21

A private home is not subjected to the presence of hundreds of school children every day. A school, unlike a home, requires the infrastructure necessary to provide a 21st century education in order to be functional. Vote yes.

Being lambasted with pro-bond advertisements and mailings is not going to change my mind. I’ve already voted no.

I believe Westjet pays the same property tax that everyone else does. Infrastructure is a totally different thing. Pay for all new water, gas, power, sewer and see what your costs would be. After that, blacktop the entire property.

Wealthy, influential and white-collar criminals are pardoned or treated gently by the criminal justice system. That's making America great again like it used to be.

Tax proceeds from Deadwood gaming have never been promised to go to education. They are earmarked for historic preservation, state tourism, Lawrence County cities with a small part to the general fund. State Lottery promised dollars to education. Deadwood kept its promise.

