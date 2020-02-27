Your Two Cents for Feb. 27

So the Legislature wants to hire an attorney to defend against challenges to laws they pass. Isn’t this an admission that the attorney general is not competent to do so and too many unconstitutional and bad laws are being passed?

The 60 percent favorable school bond vote requirement is a good thing. It will force a better plan and more participation in the planning. A really good plan will pass.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Instead of wacky marriage definitions, plastic bag laws and dangerous anti-VAX bills, our state Legislatures could have enacted critical funding for every South Dakota school board's dilemma with bond proposals for new facilities. Hint: tax on online internet sports betting.

In a democracy the "majority rules," but for some reason 44 percent of the voters overrule the majority and keep our children in structurally unsound school buildings.

The vote had nothing to do with negative people or if it was a prison it would’ve passed. It was about raising property taxes period. 7,000 people said no, so move on and find a different way to build schools.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0