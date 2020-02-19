Your Two Cents for Feb. 19

Your Two Cents for Feb. 19

I have always thought that executive session was for employee issues. Lisa Modrick is not an employee but an elected official therefore all proceedings should be public as she deserves a fair process.

“No safe places” for the left in South Dakota? That’s actually scary.

Just like the new soccer fields must be left open for public use when not used by soccer, Fitzgerald Stadium must be left open for other uses when not used by Post 22. Fair is fair.

If we are dumb enough to allow sports gambling, let's at least be smart enough to designate all of the state proceeds to education.

Confucius said: "If your plan is for 1 year, plant rice; if your plan is for 10 years; plant trees, and if your plan is for 100 years, educate children." Please vote "yes" for the school bond.

Why is the school district so nervous about bond-killing attorney Paul Dorr requesting their audit reports?

Congrats to Central High School’s Science Bowl team for winning the number one spot at the state competition. The Stevens’ team was number two in the state. I’m impressed.

