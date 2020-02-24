Your Two Cents for Feb. 24

Thank you to Patrick Dame and the airport board for fulfilling the duty and responsibility to see that lease rates are comparable to that of other regional airports of similar size. It is a shame they have been harassed for protecting the financial health of the airport and the good of Rapid City.

Westjet and its employees have filed five or six complaints with federal authorities against the Rapid City Regional Airport, its staff and board members. Aren't there any consequences?

There is one virtually fool proof method of preventing hackers from filing a fraudulent tax return using your information; handle your finances so that you end up owing a little bit to the government. You won’t find many hackers willing to use your information so they can send money to the government.

It was smart that Mr. Haar had the sense to record that meeting. If not, we would be having a very different conversation.

The US Senate needs to implement a grade school level anti-bullying program to deal with their fear of the President.

