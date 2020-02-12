Your Two Cents for Feb. 12

Our state legislators appear to be going off the rails. SB103, which would conceal the actual vote counts for president, is an invitation to election corruption of the worst kind. We need more transparency in government, not less.

Now with SB103, the Republican legislators want to make your vote for president secret. First secret, then no need to vote. Why do they hate democracy so much?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Driver's tests in Spanish in South Dakota? If you live in the U.S., learn the language. My Norwegian immigrant grandparents had no choice but to learn the language of the United States.

There is a solution for Douglas schools and all schools that use laptops and any electronic device. Get back to teaching with school books, blackboards, paper and pencil.

This city has grown and improved exponentially since I moved here 22 years ago. Let’s not kick the can down the road. Vote 'yes' for our schools and a better tomorrow.

I don't expect anyone to donate to causes I find worthy. How about anyone pro-school bond issue just open your wallet and donate a few hundred dollars to the system monthly?

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0