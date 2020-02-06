Your Two Cents for Feb. 6

Tell the Legislature to not change the state to year-round daylight saving time. Can't they just work on what is really important to the state?

Every voter should be asking House Rep. Lee Qualm for a list of evidence-based research used in proposing HB 1235. Immunizations are the “best” defense against diseases that have no cure. What benefit will this bill provide and if passed what is his proposal to protect residents against preventable disease?

I would assume city council members are sworn to an oath to represent the city's best interests and not those of whom they work for.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

It is scary that four council members voted to approve mining at Pactola. Do they realize our drinking water comes from there?

Homestake was decades ago. It's the 21st century — mining is now much safer and much more heavily regulated.

Homestake was cleaned up largely with taxpayer money while denying to the end they were polluting.

The Super Bowl half-time show was a great example for young girls everywhere that their sexual exploitation is no problem after all. Disappointed.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0