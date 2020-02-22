Your Two Cents for Feb. 22

The meters make money for the city to spend, but at what cost? How many small business have left downtown in the last six months while others hang in with just hope?

If another student punched my daughter in the gut or put broken glass in her clothing, I would report that to the police. These are assaults that will cause serious bodily injury.

Just learned it takes a 50 percent majority in S.D. to increase taxes to build a jail. It takes a 60 percent to raise taxes to build schools. What's wrong with this picture?

The article on parking meters confirmed my reasons to vote against the school bond issue. The city, county and school district consider their most important job to squeeze every last dime out of the taxpayer.

Had the state funded public education for the past 30-plus years at the essential level, Rapid City would not need a bond vote.

Our new Acting Director of National Intelligence has no intelligence background and does not meet statutory qualifications for the job. Rather like hiring a school teacher whose never been to school.

