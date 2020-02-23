Your Two Cents for Feb. 23

I am profoundly relieved that Gov. Noem supports the scientific community and children’s rights to good health and opposes the school vaccination bill.

Wow the meters are making money for the city to spend, but at what cost? How many small business have left down town in the last six months and other hanging in with just hope?

Rapid City teachers do amazing things regardless of their building conditions, but the kids deserve better. Vote yes.

Many senior citizens living on a fixed income will be unable to pay higher taxes on their homes if this current school bond issue passes. They will be forced to sell the mortgage free home they have worked for years to attain in their retirement years. Sad.

I retired to Rapid City from California to escape high taxes and cost of living. Even though I don’t have children or grandchildren in school here, I can’t shirk responsibility to the community’s future. I’m voting yes, and then hope changes are made to the school board and administration to weed out the irresponsible.

