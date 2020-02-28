Your Two Cents for Feb. 28

South Dakota's law requiring 60% plus one vote on capital outlay bonds protects taxpayers, even more so for a special election that had only a 23% voter turnout.

In South Dakota, there is no legal way for a school district to raise money for buildings other than through a property tax. There is no different way for the district to build schools.

The Yes Committee should not view the vote as a loss. View it as an opportunity to continue to educate the community on the need for the bond and the critical importance of getting out in support of progress.

#metoo is for victims of sexual assault and rape. If you weren't a victim of those crimes, you shouldn't insert yourself into that narrative and ride on the coattails of women who survived the unspeakable.

School board, we know you'll be back in June but next time don't bring your "shoot for the moon" proposal and don't leave out teachers.

Thank you RC firefighters who diagnosed why my home smoke alarms were blaring. Your courtesy, kindness and going above the call of duty is a credit to your department.

