Your Two Cents for Feb. 3

And there you have it with Senate Republicans turning down letting witnesses speak. It shows that you can say and do what you want with no repercussions regardless of the law. It’s beyond pathetic, cowardly and spineless when party affiliation is more important than the country.

I thank God everyday for the journalists and media outlets who demonstrate moral courage in exposing corruption, dishonesty, and unethical actions of politicians, their associates, and attorneys.

Ward 1 voted for Lisa Modrick to represent us and I don't think anyone should tell her what job she can have while serving us on City Council — we want experienced business people to represent us... Not career politicians.

In the past, council members with potential conflicts of interest could recuse themselves from a vote. Why is this not an acceptable plan of action in the case of Lisa Modrick? If the city and its citizens prefer their council members to not have any outside interests, influences or jobs I would suggest paying the council members a full time living wage.

