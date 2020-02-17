Your Two Cents for Feb. 17

I think we need to rethink the hanging of stuff on the Presidents downtown. Please donate your things to the Corner Stone Mission on Main Street where the homeless are.

I hope my fellow Medicare recipients are paying attention. The President's 2020 Budget proposes cuts to Medicare contrary to his campaign promise not to do so.

My daughter recently asked, “Dad, why are some people so mean?” Actually, I do not know the need for some people to denigrate and destroy others. Your children are watching.

Lisa Modrick needs to resign from the City Council. Period!

Question: If you were going to threaten someone, why would you record it? Hint, you wouldn’t, Mrs. Modrick.

Seeing as how the city has been so generous to Post 22/Fitzgerald Stadium to the tune of five million dollars, will the city be as generous and as quick when the 320/Pete Lien and McKeauge field folks request funding in far less amounts to improve their facilities?

A big thank you to those who stock the shelves, coolers, etc. in the grocery stores. Your job is very important to us, the consumers.

