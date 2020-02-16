Your Two Cents for Feb. 16

Since when is a good education dependent on new buildings?

How is $275,000 for a new home considered affordable housing to someone making minimum wage or slightly more?

Baken Park is going to be one big bar?! Why? The new owner could have had some great stores come in instead of making it a giant alcohol place — so much for making Baken Park a great shopping experience again.

WOW! My wife and I were having our Valentine's Day lunch at Colonial House and an unknown stranger paid for our lunch. Thank you very much, whoever you are. What a nice surprise.

The school system has a restricted budget and lives within its means. That’s why a ‘yes’ vote is needed on the school bond issue.

We must pass the Equal Rights Amendment in South Dakota. Why doesn't the male population think it is vital for our people and state?

