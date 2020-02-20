Your Two Cents for Feb. 20

Doesn't airport management have a responsibility to adjust tenant lease rates periodically to keep them comparable to rates charged by other airports? How is this controversial?

There are laws on the books that cover anything criminal that would occur during protest that might become non-peaceful — assault, criminal mischief, trespassing, etc. Taxpayers paid last year for her unconstitutional law. Aren't we tired of taxpayer dollars being used for political self-advancement?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The demand that proceeds from sports betting go to education is a great idea. Of course, we had that promise from the state about Deadwood gambling proceeds, and they went to the general fund instead.

If we all got a great deal similar to Westjet, we would pay less property tax if we "improved" our properties like planting trees or landscaping.

A vote proponent says we have to rebuild neglected schools. Why were they neglected? My 60-year-old home has been maintained, never neglected, and does not need to be torn down. It even has a safe and secure entrance.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0