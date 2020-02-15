Your Two Cents for Feb. 15

Fitzgerald Stadium is going to be renovated at a cost of $5 million to be paid by city funds. Does this mean Post 320 baseball legion team will be able to use the renovated stadium? If not, I feel it would be discriminated use of city funds.

Spearfish, if you are going to build “affordable” housing for young families put it at least closer to the schools, shopping, and grocery stores they will need. The kids can’t walk to the elementary school that is seven miles away.

A 'no' vote doesn't say I am against kids or schools. On the contrary, it says to the school board that their plan needs to be adjusted to an acceptable level.

It is the duty of society as a whole and to their benefit to ensure that we are surrounded by a well-educated population and the law guarantees every child an education regardless of citizenship. Education cannot, shall not and should not be funded on the basis of donations.

Near Rapid City Hospital construction area, thank you to the man and woman walking home from work with hard hats still on and holding hands. Your love inspires me.

