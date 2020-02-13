Your Two Cents for Feb. 13

What is South Dakota thinking when they want to eliminate the law on vaccines? Are we moving back to a Third World country with potential of bringing back measles, polio and small pox?

We don't use blackboards any more (they don't even make them any more) for the same reason we don't use an abacus any more. This line of thinking is absolutely ridiculous, outdated and prehistoric — new isn't bad.

South Dakota needs to legalize online sports betting and use the revenue to ease the burden of the endless school bond construction proposals that are breaking the back of us low- and fixed-income taxpayers.

The thing with listening to an audio recording is you do not have any sense of intent or physicality of the situation. It is unfair to judge an incident based on nothing but words when you were not there to experience the feeling transmitted.

A vote 'yes' is the only way to show you support our kids’ and the prosperity of this community. Ellsworth, the Mayor, civic leaders, health care, small businesses and large industry, grandparents, teachers all are in support.

