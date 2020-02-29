Your Two Cents for Feb. 29

I would like to see Noem's spreadsheet for the hemp program costs. When Montana can get their hemp program up and running for well under $1 million, it appears that putting a $3.5 millions price tag on the South Dakota hemp program is simply a way to not have to veto it.

The poor turnout for the bond election had nothing to do with the weather and all to do with voter apathy. There were four weeks for early voting with no weather problem most of that time.

Since seniors refuse to support schools, I say we eliminate property tax breaks for seniors — and I am a senior.

A small step toward addressing our problem of high property taxes would be to limit the tax exemption given to nonprofits to the first $10 million of property owned.

Teaching students civics, how this country was started, not using revisionist history, etc., along with teaching methods of 50–60 years ago will educate. A new building won’t.

