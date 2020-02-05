Your Two Cents for Feb. 5

The result of Homestake and other gold mines releasing heavy metal waste into Deadwood and Whitewood creeks was an awful, costly and massive Superfund waste site that required huge volumes of lethal waste removal and burial, to make the creeks less toxic. You value human life very little if you want to take a chance on poisons like this getting into our Rapid City drinking water.

The state wants to take more control over local government with the feedlot bill. Since the state is continually saying what the counties can do maybe we can just get rid of county commissioners since obviously the state legislators are smarter than our local politicians.

Really, Phil Jensen, how does he keep getting reelected? Some Christian, so judgmental, and he never has his facts right. How embarrassing for South Dakota!

Obligations are two-sided, and the RCAS didn’t fulfill its obligation to the taxpayers when it allowed the schools to deteriorate. Since it hasn’t maintained the current buildings, we certainly can’t expect it to support any new facilities.

