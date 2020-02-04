Your Two Cents for Feb. 4

Who ever decided that school should be at regular time on Monday needs to take a trip out of Rapid City. The town has the equipment to handle ice and snow, but the rural areas do not. It rained and froze Sunday night, then snowed at least 3 inches.

If you cut off the head of the snake and attach it to the tail the snake is the same length as when you started! Just drop daylight savings all together. It accomplishes nothing and we would get used to it.

It’s time for this community to support schools by voting yes for the school bond. Tax increases aren’t any fun but S.D. residents pays fewer taxes than residents in every other state besides Wyoming. This is our obligation! Vote yes!

Phil Jensen’s comments at the Legislative Crackerbarrel on Saturday, caused me to run as fast as I can to switch my voter registration to Democrat.

I don't have a problem with mining in the Black Hills as long as they clean up after themselves. I believe Homestake did.

So you want me to believe that the school buildings that were built 40 years ago are worthless and not worth remodeling, but the house I'm living in, built 40 years ago is now worth seven times what I payed for it for tax purposes.

