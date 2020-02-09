Your Two Cents for Feb. 9

Per F3's own website (the exploratory drilling company), they say that they find gold in less than 3% of their projects. The huge risks far outweigh any possible rewards.

Had the pleasure to witness true magic last night at "Night to Shine Prom," what a great event. The organizers, countless volunteers and your many supporters did an amazing job as evident by the miles of smiles. God Bless you all.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Of course all children must be current on their vaccinations to attend school! This affects the safety of ALL the children and suggesting it is the “parent’s choice” is irresponsible and incredibly moronic.

As a life-long resident of South Dakota, I am wondering where the voice of reason went with our legislative body. They are busy legislating personal rights and freedoms and have lost complete sight of economic development, education, and citizens' concerns.

Companies and people can donate all they want to the school bond issue, my one vote is NO!

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0