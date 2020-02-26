Your Two Cents for Feb. 26

Thank you to the gentleman with the four-wheeler on Wentworth who did all the snow removal. Very much appreciated.

The deadline for ratifying the ERA was in 1982. Congress would have to grant an extension and with today’s many sexes — or lack thereof — a revision would seem to be in order. In addition, not all in the women’s movement saw the language of the ERA as positive.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Before you criticize Westjet and its lease agreement, maybe that agreement should be made public. As usual we are only getting part of the facts and not the entire picture.

When a council member crosses the line that Ms. Modrick did by defaming a member of the community and one of her constituents, there is only one solution: Removal from office. Otherwise, what message do we send to others who might volunteer for community service?

Give anyone that returns a plastic bag to the grocery stores 5 cents and the interstate and fences will be cleaned up and the panhandling will be under control Downtown as they will be busy looking for plastic bags. Two birds with one stone.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0