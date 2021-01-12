 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for Jan. 12

Your Two Cents for Jan. 12

Two Cents

I am embarrassed and angered by the governor’s comments alleging that the Georgia senators elected are “communists.”  Her job is to bring together all SD citizens, not get involved in politics in Georgia.

One day Noem is saying that there are consequences for how we talk to each other in this country, then later she is left wondering how Georgia could elect two communists to the U.S. Senate. That is our governor.

Gov. Noem: I would be careful calling politicians communists given your zeal to overturn the will of South Dakota voters.

Remember all the outrage after the Benghazi terrorist attack? More Americans lost their lives as a result of the siege on the US Capitol that was instigated by a US president and carried out by American citizens.

People are just never happy. People who wanted Biden got their wish but yet they have to continue to bash Trump. Grow up people.

Great News for Dinosaur Park concerning accessibility. I might have missed, but I hope there are plans to refurbish the statues. They're in dire need of repairs.

