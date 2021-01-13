Your Two Cents for Jan. 13

The difference between Benghazi and the Capitol attacks is that the military was sent to rescue the beleaguered at the Capitol. Three of the five at the Capitol died from medical emergencies (i.e., heart attack, etc.), while at Benghazi, all died from extreme violence.

The rioters who overran the Capitol building could have easily killed several U.S. representatives. They beat a Capitol policeman outside the doors in plain view of cameras. So Sen. Rounds and Thune and Rep. Johnson explain why you would oppose the resignation, removal or impeachment of this POTUS?

Thanks for your opinion on what a governor’s job entails. But for every South Dakotan that might share your view, there are two others that agree with her and cheer her on for saying so.

For all of you out there who said wearing a mask was infringing on your rights, well now you know how women feel when you infringe on our rights to choose birth or abortion.

What happens when you ride a motorcycle and lean too far to the left or right? Same thing with politics — stop the fanaticism.

