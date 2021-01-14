Your Two Cents for Jan. 14

Noem can't do enough interviews with her far right media but can't answer questions from our South Dakota reporters? Just more proof she's not interested in our state, only her personal ambition.

So the government I am supposed to trust has been holding up the vaccine, so there is enough for the second shot. Isn't one shot better than none?

I am having a hard time understanding the mentality of a person who compares wearing a mask to their rights to kill an unborn human life. Very disturbing.

Gov. Noem, you received 172,912 votes or 51%; Amendment A received 225,250 votes or 54%. Do you think you'll be re-elected to a second term?

Airman Abe Wheeler, I compliment you for your bold action with the burglary suspect. I am thankful that you were not hurt and really appreciate your help in addressing burglary issues.

