 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your Two Cents for Jan. 14

Your Two Cents for Jan. 14

{{featured_button_text}}
Two Cents

Noem can't do enough interviews with her far right media but can't answer questions from our South Dakota reporters? Just more proof she's not interested in our state, only her personal ambition.

So the government I am supposed to trust has been holding up the vaccine, so there is enough for the second shot. Isn't one shot better than none?

I am having a hard time understanding the mentality of a person who compares wearing a mask to their rights to kill an unborn human life. Very disturbing.

Gov. Noem, you received 172,912 votes or 51%; Amendment A received 225,250 votes or 54%. Do you think you'll be re-elected to a second term?

Airman Abe Wheeler, I compliment you for your bold action with the burglary suspect. I am thankful that you were not hurt and really appreciate your help in addressing burglary issues.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Jan. 9
Local

Your Two Cents for Jan. 9

What is the holdup that has led the SD Department of Health to distribute some of the lowest numbers of COVID vaccines in the nation? Is it th…

Your Two Cents for Jan. 12
Local

Your Two Cents for Jan. 12

I am embarrassed and angered by the governor’s comments alleging that the Georgia senators elected are “communists.”  Her job is to bring toge…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: A look behind the scenes at Summit Arena

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News