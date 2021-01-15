 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your Two Cents for Jan. 15

Your Two Cents for Jan. 15

{{featured_button_text}}
Two Cents

Thank you to whoever submitted the current CDC Covid Vaccine Guidelines. People 75 years and older are in Group 1b and should have been vaccinated, but not in SD where they are in Group 1d and still waiting.

It is extremely tone deaf to brag about how well South Dakota is doing financially thanks to federal COVID money when nearly 1,600 have died of the virus. Do those lives not matter? 

$995,000 for a ladder truck at the SW fire station on Park Drive. How much for the new garage large enough to put it in?

It seems state government is being pretty dismissive of the FBI security warnings and that is concerning. Yes, we are remote but that can also be an advantage for radicals who want to make a statement, so please don't go overconfident "head in the sand" now.

Instead of referring to the political parties as Democrats and Republicans, they should be referred to as the Hatfields and McCoys. The feud they have going on needs to stop and they need to work governing our country as they were elected to do.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: A look behind the scenes at Summit Arena

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News