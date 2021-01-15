Your Two Cents for Jan. 15

Thank you to whoever submitted the current CDC Covid Vaccine Guidelines. People 75 years and older are in Group 1b and should have been vaccinated, but not in SD where they are in Group 1d and still waiting.

It is extremely tone deaf to brag about how well South Dakota is doing financially thanks to federal COVID money when nearly 1,600 have died of the virus. Do those lives not matter?

$995,000 for a ladder truck at the SW fire station on Park Drive. How much for the new garage large enough to put it in?

It seems state government is being pretty dismissive of the FBI security warnings and that is concerning. Yes, we are remote but that can also be an advantage for radicals who want to make a statement, so please don't go overconfident "head in the sand" now.

Instead of referring to the political parties as Democrats and Republicans, they should be referred to as the Hatfields and McCoys. The feud they have going on needs to stop and they need to work governing our country as they were elected to do.

