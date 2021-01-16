 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your Two Cents for Jan. 16

Your Two Cents for Jan. 16

{{featured_button_text}}
Two Cents

A $140,000 block grant to the Abbott House is not a direct deposit in Helen Usera's bank account. The members of "People's Rule" are being unfair and unkind.  

Many cities utilize city managers without utilizing a mayor’s position. After all, a mayor’s position is to manage a city. It saves money and many of those cities operate very efficiently.

Beware Rapid City, all home rule is, is a way to allow spending at will, no need to get taxpayers' OK. Check with others that have tried it.

Now that all doses of vaccine are being released, it would make sense that Monument allow other doctors' offices that are not part of their system to administer shots so more citizens can get it more rapidly.

Looks to me like the delay in the SD Attorney General Ravnsborg case could be that they are looking for justification to not charge him with a crime and send him to jail. Who’s driving that bus?

Dog parks are for dogs.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: A look behind the scenes at Summit Arena

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News