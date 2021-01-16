Your Two Cents for Jan. 16

A $140,000 block grant to the Abbott House is not a direct deposit in Helen Usera's bank account. The members of "People's Rule" are being unfair and unkind.

Many cities utilize city managers without utilizing a mayor’s position. After all, a mayor’s position is to manage a city. It saves money and many of those cities operate very efficiently.

Beware Rapid City, all home rule is, is a way to allow spending at will, no need to get taxpayers' OK. Check with others that have tried it.

Now that all doses of vaccine are being released, it would make sense that Monument allow other doctors' offices that are not part of their system to administer shots so more citizens can get it more rapidly.

Looks to me like the delay in the SD Attorney General Ravnsborg case could be that they are looking for justification to not charge him with a crime and send him to jail. Who’s driving that bus?

Dog parks are for dogs.

