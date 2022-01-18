Your Two Cents for Jan. 18

Thank you Jerry Munson (voters were clear about cannabis) for pointing out the obvious. Something our elected officials have no clue about. Doing the same thing over and over again will not equate to different results.

Thank you, Jerry Munson, for saying exactly what is on the mind of a majority of South Dakota voters.

Governor Noem's snub of the State of the Tribe address given by Delbert Hopkins speaks volumes as to how she really feels about meeting the needs of the Indigenous people of this state.

Thanks to Dr. Simon for her leadership with RCAS. The board and their micromanagement could not have been easy. I guess they should just run the district their way. Best of luck, you will be missed.

If the Feds had allocated $271 million to South Dakota for contractors, ag or tourism, you could bet your last dollar they wouldn't have had to send any of that money back.

