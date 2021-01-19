Your Two Cents for Jan. 19

Went to the Fort Meade COVID-19 blitz on Saturday. No waiting, friendly faces, plenty of smiles, in and out in 20 minutes. It would be nice if Kristi Noem's administration could set up a by-appointment drive-thru for my senior citizen wife. Kudos to the VA.

Congratulations to the governor on her behind-the-scenes efforts to bring the FreedomFest conference to Rapid City. Big time economic boost in ’21 for Rapid City.

Good job Gov. Noem for getting the FreedomFest to come to South Dakota. Maybe next you could get the Burning Man Festival to come to the Badlands.

With Noem touting SD and our way of life for all to come and enjoy living here for freedom, how long before there are too many people? Friendliness vanishes with crime and our natural beauty is trampled to nothing.

My friend is a grocery checker. She comes home from work sometimes almost in tears because of the way she was treated by customers. Being unkind to grocery store clerks? Taking out your anger on service workers? Really? Come on people. We are better than that.

