Your Two Cents for Jan. 19

My property taxes are now higher than most states with income and property tax combined.

Property taxes have gone up again. It would be nice if they gave senior citizens a break and keep them at the same rate every year if you own your own home and are 75 years old or older. Lots of people in town have got pay raises, so I suppose we have to pay for that.

Over age 65 and residing in your home over 10 years should have property taxes cut in half.

While putting in a campground on the wildlife loop maybe the state should consider making the wildlife loop a four-lane road. They could also get rid of some of the sharp corners so people could drive faster.

Rapid City is losing a wonderful superintendent with Dr. Simon’s resignation. I’m not surprised as so many of the school board members have decided they know best and chose to micromanage this outstanding professional. What highly trained and visionary professional will want to move to this community as the superintendent with this hyper-controlling school board?

