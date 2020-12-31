Your Two Cents for Jan. 2

Every year, we have neighbors confused that it is Fourth of July on New Year's Eve. I wonder if they get confused on Valentine's Day too.

Apparently covering up Ravnsborg’s vehicular homicide is more difficult than our crime investigators initially thought. More time will lead to a non-transparent not guilty decision.

Noem down in Georgia again mask-less and close up face to face with numerous excited Republicans while swapping Covid-19 germs. She could easily bring the latest fast-moving new variant of the coronavirus back to South Dakota.

The Republican-controlled Senate didn’t have any issues with giving the wealthiest Americans a big tax break. The tax break, 83%, went to the top earners in this country. You got to ask yourself, who are our Senators working for? Only the wealthy? Give us the $2,000, Thune, Rounds, Johnson! If you don’t you may end up on the outside looking in!

I know it’s a western thing, but why do cowboys wear their cowboy hats indoors? Last night we celebrated by going to dinner at one our finest restaurants here in Rapid and noticed numerous black hats being worn while eating. Any men's head covering is not polite when worn indoors. Has the decorum of old died?

