Your Two Cents for Jan. 20

How low can Noem go in her quest for national attention? Criticizing food banks? I'm sure she has had more than her fair share of free lunches.

One has to wonder if there are similarities between grants for programs to feed children and federal subsidy programs for agriculturalists? Just asking.

Why doesn't Noem take care of our state and leave others alone?

So, Monument Health has no one that knows how to make a list of first come, first served for COVID vaccines — they want you to keep calling and logging on.

So now smokers under 65 are getting the vaccine before those over 75 — just another COVID joke.

A semi driver involved in an accident near Sturgis on Monday is charged with being distracted and hitting a snow plow. Our attorney general was distracted and killed a man. The attorney general is not charged.

Hope the people’s enthusiasm for the “Custer Beetle Burn” carries over to when the next infestation begins to aggressively and directly attack it early to prevent a disaster again.

