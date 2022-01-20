 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Jan. 20

Two Cents

For all those complaining about rising property taxes, this is what happens when you don't have state income tax.

Thanks to Kristi's tax reduction proposals if you own a business, play bingo and carry a gun you could save almost $60 a year. Meanwhile, your property taxes skyrocketed. You could pay $500 a plate at a fundraiser to thank her in person but you would have to travel out of state to do that.

Lower property tax relief is quite simple, remember it when voting for existing incumbents this year.

There have now been two COVID deaths of children, compared to how many transgender youth involved in sports in SD? Are there any? Seems GOP priorities are really messed up. Oh, that’s right, we value freedom except for those who are different. 

A friend just experienced a very stressful situation of waiting in the emergency room for hours as there were no beds. This is the result of non-vaccinated people getting sick and taking up space and time for something they could have prevented.

