Your Two Cents for Jan. 21

The mayor has asked citizens to stay away from city offices because of the high volume of sickness in our community, but somehow we feel it completely appropriate to host the second largest event after the rally next week.

Please, Kristi Noem, leave Custer State Park alone.

Having a state income tax doesn't guarantee a stable or rollback of property taxes. Take a look at Nebraska and see how their reforms went when they enacted a state income tax.

The only people who should be wanting an income tax in South Dakota are those that don't work and therefore don't want to help pay for anything.

After researching area cities' websites for jobs available, it is my conclusion that the ones in charge are seriously ignorant or don't care at all. The wage scales listed are from $5 to $10 per hour less than what they should be.

A second South Dakota child has died from COVID-19. If Noem is such a pro-life advocate, why isn't she flooding the airwaves with public service announcements promoting the COVID-19 vaccine and encouraging parents to get their kids vaccinated?

