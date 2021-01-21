Your Two Cents for Jan. 21

Thank you President Trump for four phenomenal years.

With Biden's inauguration today, I feel a new hope and pride for America.

Happiest, most dignified, most beautiful presidential inauguration ever.

A number of states have already enacted regulations regarding recreational marijuana — no need to start from scratch. Get the best, put them together and enact them.

Another housing development with "standard" rent is going up and we still don't have enough affordable housing for those who work but don't make $50k a year. Mr. Mayor, you campaigned on bringing affordable housing to RC, but even county housing costs more than two weeks pay for an "essential worker."

First come, first served for vaccinations? Seriously? What a circus that would be.

Presidents (especially Obama) use executive orders. The legislative branch abdicated their constitutional duties of legislating to the judicial branch. Legislators initiated their own self-serving, fourth branch of government — the appropriations branch, which insures their incumbency.

