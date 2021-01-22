Your Two Cents for Jan. 22

Will Kristi Noem please explain how the “liberals” had so much influence on our civics education program when the Republicans have had a majority in both state houses for the last 30 years?

I have two middle school grandchildren in parochial school and three in public school in Rapid City. I asked if they watched the presidential inauguration and only one did. What a shame that a historic event was not viewed at school. Is it any wonder that our young people are not interested in our nation?

They say a border wall won't work, but the border wall put up around the capitol worked. Contradiction or what?

Noem calls two Democratic senators communists, Thune mentions crazy liberals, and Johnson and Rounds say Biden will have to walk the walk on unity. Words have consequences and those elected officials speak loudly — except they were silent the last four years.

Two good people helped this elderly couple boost their car in the Safeway lot this afternoon. We are so appreciative, especially to the Ram guy with the booster cables. Bless you.

