Your Two Cents for Jan. 22

Please contact your state legislator regarding the proposed campground at Custer State Park. It is wrong on so many levels and they are trying to push it through with very little public input.

Many Black Hills residents do not want a surge of people moving here. We do not want to become like the Front Range of Colorado. We need to preserve natural resources, like water. 

The Wildlife Loop Road is designed for optimal viewing of the park's wildlife. The speed limit on it and throughout the park is 35 mph to protect visitors and wildlife. If someone is looking for a four-lane highway, I suggest I-90.

Doesn’t the South Dakota High School Activities Association have a policy dealing with transgenders that is working? Why is Gov. Noem, right-wing legislators and others creating an issue which really isn’t an issue?

If John Thune is re-elected to the Senate, maybe he can find time to beef up the anti-robocall bill he is so proud of getting passed. The 10 to 15 calls I get every day has really become annoying.

