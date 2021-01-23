Your Two Cents for Jan. 23

I think we are living in the wrong state if you want a vaccination. Other states are giving them to the public at grocery stores and drive-up locations, while South Dakota citizens with comorbidities are yet to be vaccinated.

Finally, a national strategy to combat COVID-19. Things won't change overnight, but at least there's a plan going forward.

$900,000 to teach history in SD? I went to school here and learned all about SD history and did just fine. Getting ready to retire and have had a nice life here. Let's spend it on streets, highways and bridges. There’s a creative idea. See what SD schools taught me.

Don't pander or apologize to anyone for the Donald Trump statue. Many voters support this president and feel he has been degraded enough already.

Let's all remember to celebrate our armed services and law enforcement men and women even when they aren't front and center in our nation's capitol. They protect and serve us every day.

