Your Two Cents for Jan. 25

Two Cents

Adding 175 sites to the campground in Custer State Park is just wrong, starting with the cost per site to the damage to the park and wildlife.

Nowhere in the definition of the word “government” does it say they should provide us with entertainment like shooting ranges and campgrounds. Seems like they have too much time and too much of our money to throw around. They need to stick to making laws.

Why does our governor want to ruin the beauty of the Black Hills?  Can’t she leave the Wildlife Loop Road alone? Worry about the state of the state.

Ranking right near the top of the list of monumentally stupid ideas from politicians is an idea attributed to Rep. Tim Goodwin in Saturday's Journal. His solution to avoiding dangerous interactions between people and buffalo in Custer State Park? Just chase the buffalo away, never mind they are the reason people are there.

