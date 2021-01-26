Your Two Cents for Jan. 26

Since Rapid City harvests deer in the city limits, why are they not harvesting geese around town? With so many people in need, the geese would be great food for the table.

If you think you are living in the wrong state with respect to getting your COVID-19 shot, please move to another state. Last I heard South Dakota is fourth in the nation when it comes to vaccinating its population in a timely fashion, so please get your facts right before complaining.

Sadly, the GOP Legislature seems more concerned about the citizens' rights to initiate laws than it does with COVID-19. Four bills so far that would restrict or closely eliminate initiative/referendum rights but only three dealing with COVID.

Regarding the SD tribes and others celebrating the cancellation of the Keystone XL permit, exactly what type of fuel do they use in their cars?

Why is the US even messing with the XL pipeline? Let Canada ship their waste oil across their own country. They don't want to risk polluting their country but to pollute ours is OK with them.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0