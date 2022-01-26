Your Two Cents for Jan. 26

Lawmakers elected to represent us in Pierre have once again stomped on the wishes of the voters. They passed HB1004, a bill to outlaw the home growing of marijuana by medical card holders, which is contrary to what we voted for in the medical marijuana bill that passed by a huge margin — time to vote these crooks out.

For a governor that expounds on our state having so much freedom, we are slowly losing many of them because Kristi is deciding what freedoms we should have. What happened to our freedom to choose?

A bill has been introduced that would allow law school graduates to practice in South Dakota without taking the bar exam because it's "too hard." What's next — making it easier to get state certification as an appraiser because the requirements are "too hard?" Oh, I forgot, that already happened.

There used to be cheap camping at primitive Forest Service campgrounds until private campground owners forced the government to raise rates to match what they wanted for developed sites. These guys cannot handle competition.

