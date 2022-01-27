 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Jan. 27

Two Cents

Noem wants all the information about the Ravnsborg case released. When will we see the information on the investigation of nepotism with her daughter?

The people who represent the state have to decide if they are going to preserve and protect one of the state's most beautiful parks and its wildlife, which is a major tourism draw, or sacrifice it all for a RV parking lot. Please think long and hard before doing this. That area has been home to that wildlife for a long time.

The article on the Republican GOP's new executive director tells it all — the lust of one political party to be in absolute 100% control of the state's government to the detriment of the people.

The GOP stated goal is to have every seat in the legislature. Then they will have total control of SD citizens and the poorest state in the union.

The new SD Republican executive director wants one-party government for our state. Reminds me of Communist Russia, which also believes in one-party rule.

There apparently aren't people smart enough in South Dakota to run Republican politics since they had to go out of state to hire their top guy.

