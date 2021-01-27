Your Two Cents for Jan. 27

Congratulations, Heather Dawn Thompson. Your appointment is a mandate to foster change. How fortunate for all of us in Indian Country that you will be at the table when final decisions are made.

Seems like the Congress has much more important things to do than worrying about Trump. Sounds like a waste of money to me.

When it comes to COVID relief for ordinary working people Republicans are suddenly born-again deficit hawks. Yet when Donald Trump gave tax breaks to the wealthy they were all on board.

Tuesday, the Journal reported 282 positive COVID tests statewide. 32 positive, which is 11%. The standard is 5% or less. We are usually 20%-40%. Are we intentionally testing fewer?

Come join us for the City-sponsored COVID skating party at Braeburn Dog Park. No mask or social distancing required.

Six to eight weeks before a driver suspected of driving under influence of meth to get toxicology results from intersection wreck Friday? C'mon, what gives here?

