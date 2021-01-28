 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for Jan. 28

Two Cents

The reason the private sector has not built any new hangars at Rapid City Regional Airport for the past five years is not due to lack of interest, but because the rules set forth by the current airport administration are so onerous and confiscatory. Sturgis, Spearfish, Custer and Hot Springs airports have enjoyed abundant private construction because those airports recognize the value of general aviation.

Students should be in the classroom in person five days a week but now the teachers are telling the RC school board when they will be in class. It is my understanding teachers work for the school board so who is in charge?

Why are Rapid City school officials refusing to return to a five-day school week? Most East River districts are teaching their students in person the entire week. They don’t take Friday off as a “catch up” day. Our students are being short-changed.

A human being can't get antibody therapy, but a 49-year-old ape can. What's wrong with that picture?

