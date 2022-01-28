Your Two Cents for Jan. 28

The Governor's Interim Chief of Staff has compared transgender kids who want to play sports to terrorists. Gov. Noem has not disavowed that statement. She must be terribly afraid of these kids.

Please tell me why Gov. Noem’s plans for expanded state-owned camping in Custer State Park doesn’t meet the typical Republican definition of socialism? The State Cement Plant did and we got rid of that.

With the Governor and GF&P set to spend $10 million on a new campground, what’s the status of the Sylvan Lake Master Plan that was completed several years ago? GF&P did a fine job gathering public input and with the analysis. Take care of what we have rather than building new in a sensitive location.

Here’s a novel idea, why not use the $10 million for property tax relief. It is certainly needed.

Kristi's campground idea is still a bad idea even if it is a cut-down version. No, no, no.

I would like to educate Rep. Deutsch that states that do allow people to grow cannabis in their homes have the ability to regulate it and tax it up to 25%.

