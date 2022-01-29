 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your Two Cents for Jan. 29

Two Cents

What will it take for GF&P to stand up to the governor and just say no. They are supposed to be stewards of our environment and wildlife, but they allow her to call all the shots with the Nest Predator Bounty Program and unneeded campsites. Do your job.

If you are wondering who is trying to ruin Custer State Park, we all know and love, it's Kristi Noem. This governor has shown in numerous ways that she doesn't care about South Dakotans. Voters, please remember this in November.

Why all the hating on Republicans (Kristi Noem)? She's doing a great job.

How interesting that Kristi Noem is against mandates. How is that different from her telling us things that we can't do. Transgenders, abortion, what can be taught in school and many other laws that she pushes on us.

Are we going to have the opportunity to attend any Cracker Barrels this year to visit with our state legislators? I would really enjoy hearing them defend the time they are spending on some of the issues this session in Pierre.

I see the fuel prices go up when the stock show starts — way to go Big Boy's.

