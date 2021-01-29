Your Two Cents for Jan. 29

Kudos to the Legislature for tackling the pressing issue of people working to change the sex listed on their birth certificate. Public health, public safety and economic stability should all take a back seat so state politicos can micromanage birth records.

Students in the Rapid City school district do have school five days a week. They learn online remotely on Fridays. This helps prepare them for potential jobs or college classes that work online.

Households are one of the main places the virus is transmitted. Seems that if one spouse in a household is approved for the vaccine, the other should at least be accepted in the same time frame.

I hear people complain about it being so hard to get scheduled for a COVID vaccination over the phone. If you have a MyChart profile with Monument Health, schedule your appointment online. I did my wife's and mine both in a few minutes.

Beautiful job on East Boulevard from the Post Office to East North Street. Thank you to all involved.

