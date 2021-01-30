Your Two Cents for Jan. 30

Is the Legislature ready to reimburse the attorney general to defend them every time they pass unconstitutional legislation? You know, like trying to block the initiative process.

Good for Gov. Noem. Maybe we can not only get the druggies off the streets but out of the state.

Our governor and GOP state leaders are all about personal freedom when it comes to wearing a mask to slow the spread of disease. However, when it comes to transgender issues, the right to terminate an abnormal pregnancy or to legalize marijuana, they choose what they think is best for us.

Why are many other states vaccinating 65-year-olds while South Dakota is months away from that?

Teachers are not the ones to make decisions for in-person school five days a week. It is time for the school board to stand up and get our students back in school, or did I miss that they are the ones we elected to be in charge?

Why isn’t the “most secure election we’ve ever had" transparent?

Can someone explain what exactly is a fair and transparent election?

