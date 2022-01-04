Your Two Cents for Jan. 4

My dream for 2022 is for the local government to prioritize the needs of the hard-working, tax-paying citizens first.

Note to Trish Ladner: I am still waiting for an explanation regarding "both sides" of the CRT issue. Perhaps this is another example of lack of understanding on her part.

Kristi Noem's top rating for promoting economic freedom by the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) is dubious at best. ALEC claims to be "nonpartisan" yet 14 of the top 15 gubernatorial selections they made were Republicans.

Does Dusty Johnson have any idea how ridiculous he is saying the 2020 election was tainted? Sixty courts in the United States said it was the most fair election in our history. Republicans, you lost.

Kudos to Dana Hess for his article on the South Dakota legislature. It is spot on concerning the inane resolutions and legislation promoted by some of our representatives.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0