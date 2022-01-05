 Skip to main content
Your Two Cents for Jan. 5

So much for the Social Security cost-of-living increase. Because of the increased deductions for Medicare and Part D prescriptions, my benefit actually went down.

Why is it that the state’s reserve fund is sitting on more than $90 million in federal COVID relief funds, yet West River health care providers won’t do a COVID test for exposed persons unless they are symptomatic or pay more than $200? The providers say they didn’t get the funds to do COVID tests and insurance may not cover the cost.

Gov. Noem should use the federal COVID money she is sitting on and provide boxes of tests for everyone. I am in Arizona and the local library handed out two boxes with two in each. Get real, governor.

Well, you wouldn't think the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) would choose Democratic governors for "promoting economic freedom", would you?

Our governor says the best way to stop the spread of COVID is to wash our hands even though the virus is mostly viral. My answer to that is: Omicron, we're on it.

