Your Two Cents for Jan. 5

Your Two Cents for Jan. 5

Two Cents

Rapid City is offended by cowboy hats but welcomes those country dollars spent in the community. I am more offended by tattoos, plumber's crack, stressed denim, flip flops — open your eyes before you condemn a cowboy hat.

An increase of 33% property tax is inhuman. My wife and myself are retired on a small fixed income.

What is the hold up on releasing the name of the new arena? Could it be that there is a vote recount because someone doesn’t like the winning name?  

I was excited to hear that Baken Park was getting a "face lift" but on separate recent visits there I was met by panhandlers and intoxicated people at two businesses. 

Thank you Governor Noem for keeping SD residents free. Sadly, the Clinton-appointed Judge Kornmann shows his ignorance of what is really going on.

I am a Republican, not a Trumpican. When our own Dick Cheney says President Trump has slipped over the edge, it is time to reclaim the party and elect a real Republican in 2024.

The prayer to open 117th Congress ended with “Amen” and “Awoman.” Buckle up folks.

