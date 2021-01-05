Your Two Cents for Jan. 5

Rapid City is offended by cowboy hats but welcomes those country dollars spent in the community. I am more offended by tattoos, plumber's crack, stressed denim, flip flops — open your eyes before you condemn a cowboy hat.
An increase of 33% property tax is inhuman. My wife and myself are retired on a small fixed income.
What is the hold up on releasing the name of the new arena? Could it be that there is a vote recount because someone doesn’t like the winning name?
I was excited to hear that Baken Park was getting a "face lift" but on separate recent visits there I was met by panhandlers and intoxicated people at two businesses.
Thank you Governor Noem for keeping SD residents free. Sadly, the Clinton-appointed Judge Kornmann shows his ignorance of what is really going on.
I am a Republican, not a Trumpican. When our own Dick Cheney says President Trump has slipped over the edge, it is time to reclaim the party and elect a real Republican in 2024.
The prayer to open 117th Congress ended with “Amen” and “Awoman.” Buckle up folks.